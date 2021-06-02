Retired government servants, who have worked in any intelligence or security-related organisations, will not be able to publish any details involving the affairs without prior clearance from the head of organisation, the Central government announced on Wednesday.

The decision has come after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) amended the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, to bar government officials, who have retired after serving in intelligence and other security-related organisations, from publishing any "sensitive information" post-retirement without prior permission.

“No Government servant, who, having worked in any Intelligence or Security-related organisation included in the Second Schedule of the Right to Information Act, 2005 (22 of 2005), shall, without prior clearance from the Head of the Organisation, make any publication after retirement, of any material relating to and including the domain of the organisation, including any reference or information about any personnel and his designation, and expertise or knowledge gained by virtue of working in that organisation," according to a gazette notification dated May 31.

The Centre barred officials to disclose sensitive information as it would jeopardize the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Before publishing or disclosing any information, the head of a organsiation would decide whether the proposed material is sensitive or non-sensitive, the government directed.

“The Head of the Organisation shall vest with the authority to decide as to whether the proposed material for publication is sensitive or non-sensitive, and whether it falls in the domain of the organization," the Centre's circular said.

