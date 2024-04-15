‘Deeply troubling’: 21 retired judges write to CJI amid BJP-opposition spar over corruption cases
A group of retired judges, including four from the apex court, expressed concern over attempts to undermine the judiciary through misinformation and pressure. They highlighted the need to safeguard judicial independence and autonomy from political interests and tactics of misinformation.
A group of 21 retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts have written to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on the escalating attempts by "certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation, and public disparagement".