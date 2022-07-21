Retirement fund body EPFO adds nearly 17 lakh PF subscribers in May 2022

Out of the total 16.82 lakh subscribers added during the month, around 9.60 lakh new members have been covered under the ambit of EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time. Approximately 7.21 lakh net subscribers exited but rejoined EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and opted to continue their membership under the EPF Scheme, by transferring their funds instead of applying for final PF withdrawal. The new enrolment during the month is higher than the monthly average recorded during the last fiscal.

