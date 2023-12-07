News
Outplacement firms rake it in as companies try to soften layoff blows
Summary
- IT companies and startups that have had to resort to layoffs are paying outplacement services firms ₹40,000 to ₹2 lakh per employee to ensure a smooth sendoff
Outplacement services that help employees in the firing line find new avenues are doing roaring business, at a time many Indian companies are shedding staff.
