“Over the last one year, our revenues from outplacement services have doubled and now, we have a 170-member team of employees and associates," said Hardeep Singh, president of Right Management India Pvt. Ltd, the consulting arm of recruitment firm ManpowerGroup. He emphasized that the candidates are getting new jobs within 90 days of being laid off, and barely 20% of them have to take a salary cut. His clients - mostly IT, ITeS and startups - are also seeking help in retrenching employees and training their managers on how to soften the blow.