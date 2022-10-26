Return filing due date extended for certain tax payers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing tax returns by certain taxpayers including companies for the assessment year 2022-23 by a week, showed an official order.
The extension of the due date is applicable to entities including companies, persons whose books of accounts need to be audited and a partner of a firm whose accounts need to be audited. CBDT said that the extension of the due date by a week was made because extra time of up to 7 October was granted for filing various audit reports in the case of these entities.
Accordingly, their due date for filing income tax returns has been extended from 31 October to 7 November, CBDT said.
The due date for filing personal income tax returns was over by end of July, without any extension. The due date for filing tax returns by companies that are required to file transfer pricing reports is the end of November.
The Income Tax department’s tax filing portal has now stabilised and the department processes a bulk of the returns very quickly. So far this year over 6.6 crore income tax returns have been filed and 6.13 returns have been verified. Of the verified returns, over 5.8 crore returns have been processed, showed data from the department’s e-filing portal.
