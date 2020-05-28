Returning migrants and their skill mapping could rewire state politics

"We so far have some good result of our work. Uttar Pradesh government had asked all industries to give us information of their demand of skilled and unskilled workers. The state government has received request for 5 lakh skilled workers from different industries within the state. The process is continuing and the state government is confident that it would be able to provide jobs to migrant workers," said a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. The state government has promised to provide jobs to 20 lakh migrant labourers in the state.