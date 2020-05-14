The hundreds of thousands of migrant workers leaving cities and returning to rural India may find staying afloat an uphill task. Landless families dependent on wage work are likely to be hit hard as the winter harvesting season is over and the rural jobs scheme is faltering, resulting in employment generation being only a fraction of previous years’ numbers.

Person days of work generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), a social safety net scheme that promises 100 days of work in a year to every rural household, is a trickle in the 2020-21 financial year, compared with previous years, according to data from the rural development ministry.

In April this year, about 102 million person days of work were generated, less than half of the 247 million last year. One person day means a day of work by an individual for an average wage of ₹203. So far in May, only 9.8 million person days of work has been generated, compared with 332 million last year for the entire month.

States such as Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are outliers as they have issued most of the work orders. However, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, which are seeing a steady inflow of returning migrants, have lagged behind.

The Centre, in its revised lockdown rules, allowed the jobs scheme to resume from 25 April but progress on the ground has been tardy.

Villagers are unable to move work applications despite a huge demand for day jobs as the system is driven by contractors, according to Jean Dreze, economist and visiting professor at the Ranchi University, who is at present in Latehar, Jharkhand.

“The Centre should temporarily relax technical requirements and instead focus on paying daily wages in cash. Processes such as geo-tagging of assets, glitches in the payment system, and electronic muster rolls are holding up the scheme," Dreze said.

“The period between April and June is the peak season for the jobs scheme. It is imperative to open thousands of work sites to provide relief to returning workers, but that is not what we are seeing," he said.

Fewer workdays under the scheme has also limited wage payments, a form of direct benefit transfer to rural areas. Till 12 May, a little more than ₹3,100 crore has been paid to workers, most of it going to better-performing states such as Andhra Pradesh ( ₹546 crore) and Chhattisgarh ( ₹446 crore). In comparison, wage payments in states such as Uttar Pradesh ( ₹155 crore), Jharkhand ( ₹50 crore), and Madhya Pradesh ( ₹157 crore) were dismal.

Over the past few years, people lost interest in MGNREGS because of delayed payments and low wages, said Richa Singh, from the non-profit Sangtin Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, which works in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh flagged several bottlenecks that are limiting the reach of the scheme.

“Many migrants who are returning to the villages do not have job cards and are waiting to be registered under the scheme. Also, inactive job cards have to be revived," she said.

The Centre should relax the workload under the scheme to help older workers and women as they are struggling for food.

Earlier this month, several right to work activists requested the rural development ministry for additional funds for the jobs scheme, allow on-site registration for workers, and provide compensation to old and pregnant women who were advised by the government not to work during the ongoing pandemic.

The Union budget presented in February allocated only ₹61,500 crore to the jobs scheme in 2020-21, a cut of ₹9,500 crore when compared with the year before.

“The scheme is not going to help people if it is starved of funds. States are not going to put people to work if they are not assured of wage payments from Centre," said Rakshita Swamy, a right to work activist.

