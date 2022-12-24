Revamped probity, e-HRMS portal to be launched for central govt employees

The revamped portal will provide the services like transfers, deputation, private foreign visits, vigilance status, deputation opportunities, service books and other basic HR services like leave, tours, reimbursements among others, in digital mode to the employees
NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh is set to launch revamped probity portal and e-HRMS 2.0 portal for central government employees on Sunday.
The minister of state for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space will also launch e-books on major initiatives and achievements of the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions on Sunday to mark Good Governance Day in the national capital.
“After inaugurating the Good Governance Week celebrations from 19-25 December 2022 with a nationwide launch of “PrashasanGaon Ki Ore" campaign on 19th December, the Good Governance Day will also commemorate the birth anniversary of our visionary former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee," said an official statement.
Singh will launch the revamped e-HRMS 2.0 portal as the earlier iteration of the e-HRMS was limited in scope, where employees could avail limited services and it was not connected with other human resource applications. As a result, the employees were unable to get the full benefits of digital service deliveries and seamless connection with HR applications and initiatives of the government, the statement said.
The revamped e-HRMS 2.0 Portal will provide the services like transfers (rotation or mutual), deputation, private foreign visits, vigilance status, deputation opportunities, service books and other basic HR services like leave, tours, reimbursements among others, in digital mode to the employees.
The revamped portal is the first digital system in the government of India to provide end-to-end HR services. Presently, no other government service cadre system in India is as advanced in its reach and applications, as the revamped e-HRMS 2.0, the statement said, adding that DoP&T will be moving towards total digitisation of HR services.
According to the government revamped e-HRMS 2.0 will save several thousand man-hours and tons of printing paper. This will also go a long way in improving employee satisfaction, promoting ease of doing or processing of HR work and enhancing productivity and transparency in administrative functioning, it said.
The new and revamped probity portal and capturing of real-time information using such a platform will send a clear signal that ‘non-performance’ and ‘inefficiency’ of the government employees will not be tolerated and that the right attitude towards public service with ‘integrity’ and ‘probity’ is expected from every government servant.
