Revamping CAPF constable exam: Centre's push for regional languages

Revamping CAPF constable exam: Centre's push for regional languages1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 01:31 PM IST
- The CAPF examinations, conducted by the central government for recruitment to the central police force, will now provide greater access to local candidates, allowing them to showcase their abilities.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has made a significant decision to conduct the Constable (GD) exams for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in 13 regional languages.
