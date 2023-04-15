Revamping CAPF constable exam: Centre's push for regional languages

The Ministry of Home Affairs has made a significant decision to conduct the Constable (GD) exams for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in 13 regional languages.

This move is expected to encourage the participation of local youth in CAPFs, as stated by the MHA.

Henceforth, the question paper for the Constable rank examination of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be available in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

These languages include Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani.

The notification released by the ministry also highlights that this decision will enable numerous aspirants to participate in the examination in their native language, thereby enhancing their chances of selection.“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages," it read further.

MHA decides to conduct the Constable (GD) CAPF exams in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. It will give an impetus to the participation of local youth in CAPFs: Ministry of Home Affairs pic.twitter.com/Miiagjfbna — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages," it read further.

MHA has urged states and Union Territories (UTs) to initiate awareness campaigns to encourage young individuals to avail themselves of this opportunity.

The CAPF examinations, conducted by the central government for recruitment to the central police force, will now provide greater access to local candidates, allowing them to showcase their abilities.