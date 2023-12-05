Revanth Reddy to take oath as next Telangana chief minister on December 7

Telangana Congress chief Anumula Revanth Reddy, who led the Congress to a massive victory in the recently concluded assembly polls in the southern state, was formally picked as the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party Tuesday evening, clearing his way to be the next chief minister of the state, news agency ANI reported.

"Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Telangana CM is to be held on December 7," Venugopal said.

The Congress General Secretary said the decision was taken by party president Mallikarjun Kharge following a report submitted by AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakare and the party's special observer D.K Shivakumar after a meeting of newly-elected MLAs.

Earlier today, the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met party president Kharge at his residence to discuss the formalities of government formation in Telangana, where Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre were also present, reported PTI.

Revanth Reddy, a strong critic of BRS leader and outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was the face of the Congress election campaign in the state. Congress won an absolute majority in the state winning 64 of 119 seats. The ruling BRS managed to get 38 seats, BJP eight and AIMIM got seven seats.

