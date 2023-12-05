comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 05 2023 15:57:23
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 222.4 4.46%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.6 0.5%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 285.5 3.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 608.4 2.31%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,013.15 2.28%
Business News/ News / India/  Revanth Reddy to take oath as next Telangana chief minister on December 7
Back Back

Revanth Reddy to take oath as next Telangana chief minister on December 7

 Livemint

The Congress president has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Telangana CM is to be held on December 7, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal addresses a press conference in New Delhi, on December 5, 2023 (Photo: PTI)Premium
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal addresses a press conference in New Delhi, on December 5, 2023 (Photo: PTI)

Telangana Congress chief Anumula Revanth Reddy, who led the Congress to a massive victory in the recently concluded assembly polls in the southern state, was formally picked as the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party Tuesday evening, clearing his way to be the next chief minister of the state, news agency ANI reported.

The swearing-in ceremonyof the new government will take place on December 7, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

Also Read | India to become third largest economy in the world by 2030: S&P Global

"Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Telangana CM is to be held on December 7," Venugopal said.

Also Read | Apple warns India's EU-style charger rules will hit local production target

The Congress General Secretary said the decision was taken by party president Mallikarjun Kharge following a report submitted by AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakare and the party's special observer D.K Shivakumar after a meeting of newly-elected MLAs.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung LIVE: 29 NDRF teams deployed; death toll rises to 17

Earlier today, the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met party president Kharge at his residence to discuss the formalities of government formation in Telangana, where Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre were also present, reported PTI.

Also Read | Israel mulls flooding Gaza tunnels with seawater amid war with Hamas

Revanth Reddy, a strong critic of BRS leader and outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was the face of the Congress election campaign in the state. Congress won an absolute majority in the state winning 64 of 119 seats. The ruling BRS managed to get 38 seats, BJP eight and AIMIM got seven seats. 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Dec 2023, 08:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App