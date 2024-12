Revenge murder: A Delhi man who beat wife and killed her lover after finding them together in his house has been arrested by the Shastri Park police.

Revenge murder: A Delhi man, identified as Ajmat, has been arrested for killing his wife's lover after finding them together in his house, Shastri Park police told ANI on December 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victim was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and after a check-up was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. He was not in a position to provide any statement at that time.

Later, the Shastri Park police station was informed that Ritik Verma had succumbed to his injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accused's wife was allegedly having an affair with deceased Ritik Verma for the last couple of months

When the accused reached home, he found his wife with the deceased. Following this, Ajmat lost his temper and beat his wife and deceased unsparingly, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ritik Verma (21). He had a blunt wound on the forehead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subsequently, sections of 103 (1) Bharat Nyay Sanhita were added to the case registered at Shatri Park police station and the probe has been initiated, the police said.

"Today information was received at PS Shastri Park when the team reached the spot, they found the injured was taken to hospital by the relatives, the team reached JPC Hospital where the patient Ritik Verma (aged 21 years) was under treatment and after check-up, he was referred to Higher Centre i.e. GTB Hospital. The patient was not in a position to provide any statement," the police said.

"The patient was not in a position to provide any statement. At around 9:00 pm, information from GTB Hospital was received at PS Shastri Park that the patient Ritik Verma had succumbed to his injuries," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to police, the motive behind the murder was 'revenge'.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}