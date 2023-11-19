Revenge travel takes the back seat as airfares soar
Data from travel portals suggests that airfares are up by 30-40% from the levels in December 2022
The days of revenge travel and pent-up demand driving air traffic in India seem to be over. Data from Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suggests that the festive months are seeing a slowdown in air travel growth, which experts attribute primarily to higher fares. Data from travel portals suggests that airfares are up by 30-40% from the levels in December 2022.