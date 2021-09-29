Revenue authorities detect tax evasion of Rs570 crore last week

NEW DELHI : Revenue authorities have last week detected tax evasion of ₹570 crores in separate cases, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said.

Customs authorities in Mumbai detected two commercial frauds involving 102 pre-assembled dumpers which were being imported in the guise of completely knocked down units to claim concessional basic customs duty rate of 15%, allegedly evading payment of duty at 25%, CBIC said in an update. The duty differential involves about ₹154 crores.

In a separate case, authorities in Bhopal have reported cases of tax irregularities involving ₹218 crores on issues relating to meeting export obligation by businesses under various export promotion schemes.

The Meerut unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has found out another big case of short payment of GST to the extent of ₹180 crores on composite supply of works contract services, CBIC said. This assessee, has so far, voluntarily paid ₹10.25 crores, the tax authority said. In a separate case, DGGI officials in Surat have detected a case of non-payment of GST to the tune of ₹17.86 crores relating to supply of services, CBIC said.

CBIC officials are cracking down on instances of tax evasion aided by extensive data gathering from various sources and use of technology. Also, communication between various regulatory agencies are aiding in the drive against tax evasion.

Central and state GSTs authorities are now gearing up for greater coordination in their enforcement drive to boost revenue receipts. The GST Council earlier this month decided to set up two ministerial panels to explore ways of boosting revenue collections.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.