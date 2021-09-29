Revenue authorities detect tax evasion of Rs570 crore last week

The Meerut unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has found out another big case of short payment of GST to the extent of ₹180 crores on composite supply of works contract services, CBIC said. This assessee, has so far, voluntarily paid ₹10.25 crores, the tax authority said. In a separate case, DGGI officials in Surat have detected a case of non-payment of GST to the tune of ₹17.86 crores relating to supply of services, CBIC said.