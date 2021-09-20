Revenue officials seize smuggled poppy seeds, cigarettes

New Delhi: Jewellery and precious metals do not seem to be the only catch that revenue sleuths sniff out. The Delhi customs preventive unit has seized around 2.2 million sticks of smuggled foreign brand cigarettes valued roughly at ₹44 million, according to Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The cigarettes were seized in an operation earlier this month. In another operation this month, officials detected poppy seeds weighing over 5,200 kgs valued at ₹1.57 crore illegally imported, the indirect tax body said in a communication posted on its website.

Another tip-off had enabled Kandla Customs authorities to seize around 995,000 cigarette sticks valued at ₹11.7 million, while in another case, over 61,000 kgs of green peas valued at ₹12.2 million were recovered, CBIC said.

But gold is not to be missed. Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials in Lucknow have seized 77 gold biscuits valued at ₹47.4 million from passengers who arrived at Lucknow airport from Riyadh. In this case, the authorities have so far made ten arrests. Amphetamine tablets is another item recovered earlier this month from smugglers, according to CBIC.

Meanwhile, GST authorities have bust a tax evasion racket that used fake invoices. They have unearthed a fraud of ₹252 crore and use of ₹38 crore of fake input tax credits. CBIC said this involved 15 firms and further probe was on. Extensive data gathering from various sources, use of technology and communication between various departments are helping the agencies in detecting instances of tax evasion and smuggling.

