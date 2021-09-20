Revenue officials seize smuggled poppy seeds, cigarettes

Meanwhile, GST authorities have bust a tax evasion racket that used fake invoices. They have unearthed a fraud of ₹252 crore and use of ₹38 crore of fake input tax credits. CBIC said this involved 15 firms and further probe was on. Extensive data gathering from various sources, use of technology and communication between various departments are helping the agencies in detecting instances of tax evasion and smuggling.

