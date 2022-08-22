The revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj gets an additional charge of secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This comes few days after the appointment of Rajesh Verma as Secretary at Rashtrapati Bhavan to President Droupadi Murmu. Sharma was earlier the secretary of the Corporate Affairs ministry. Bajaj has more than three decades of experience and primarily worked in the field of finance and industry for the government.

