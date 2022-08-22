Tarun Bajaj gets an additional charge of secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This comes few days after the appointment of Rajesh Verma as Secretary at Rashtrapati Bhavan to President Droupadi Murmu.
The revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj gets an additional charge of secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This comes few days after the appointment of Rajesh Verma as Secretary at Rashtrapati Bhavan to President Droupadi Murmu. Sharma was earlier the secretary of the Corporate Affairs ministry. Bajaj has more than three decades of experience and primarily worked in the field of finance and industry for the government.
Earlier, Bajaj was given additional charge of economic affairs secretary to fill in for Ajay Seth who was on leave till August 12.
Last year, in April, Bajaj was the Secretary of the Department of Revenue. He was shifted from Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs where he has assumed responsibility in May 2020.
Bajaj has also worked as Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister from April 2015 to April 2020. Further, he served as Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in 2014-15 and as a Director and Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services from 2006 to 2011.
Bajaj belongs to the Indian Administrative Service, 1988 batch, Haryana Cadre. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce
from Delhi University, MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, and Post Graduate (M.Sc.) from London School of Economics and Political Science.
He has more than three decades of experience in Administration, Management, and Public Policy. Primarily, he has worked in the areas of Finance and Industry.