Revenues of engineering, capital goods firms to be up 15-17% this fiscal: Crisil

“The order book of engineering and capital goods companies remains healthy at ~ ₹2.3 trillion (1.7 times of FY21 revenue). Orders from sectors such as industrials, infrastructure, railways, construction and mining equipment are rising, while those from the power and heavy electrical sectors remain sluggish. Net-net, a pick-up in execution after the second wave should support revenue growth this fiscal," Anuj Sethi, senior director, Crisil Ratings said in the statement.