States such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, which account for the bulk of India’s migrant workers, have witnessed a spike in virus cases in the past three weeks after millions of them returned from metropolitan cities.

Madhya Pradesh reported 194 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the state to 6,859 on Tuesday. The Chhattisgarh government said that with 40 new coronavirus cases, mostly migrants returning from other states, the number of cases rose to 256 on Tuesday.

“These states are witnessing a surge in cases for the past three weeks with interstate migration being allowed," the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The Union health secretary, along with senior officials, held a review meeting through video conference with chief secretaries, health secretaries and national health mission directors of these states on Tuesday.

The states were briefed on the individual case trajectory, case fatality rate, doubling time, testing per million and confirmation percentage. Factors that need to be focused on for effective containment strategy include perimeter control, diligent house-to-house survey through special surveillance teams, testing, active contact tracing and effective clinical management, the Centre said.

States need to focus on assessing the available health infrastructure in terms of quarantine centres, hospitals with intensive care units/ventilators/and oxygen beds and strengthen this in view of the need assessment for the next two months, it said. The states were also asked to use data from Aarogya Setu app.

Migrant movement further increased the spread of the virus in rural areas, with the total number of cases crossing 150,000 on Tuesday.

“In UP, migrants are coming from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra via MP. They enter UP through Jhansi and Etawah. More than 1,000 migrants are coming daily. All symptomatic ones are being tested. We have around 40 cases. More than 25 are of returned migrants," said Akash Tomar, senior superintendent of police, Etawah.

Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital, said, “The labour force was not considered initially when a decision on the lockdown was taken. Within a few days, labourers realized that they cannot sustain themselves in cities and going home is a safe option and start moving. Lakhs of people moved to their native villages and town and so did the infection."

“If this movement was halted with the help of a better strategy, the virus would have been contained in urban areas. It has been informed long ago that the infection will be in remote areas 10-14 days from the day of mass movement of labour. The quarantine of such a large number would be difficult. Early detection and symptomatic isolation and management would remain the best strategy," he said.

Guidelines have been issued to states/Union territories advising immediate testing for symptomatic and home quarantine for asymptomatic migrant workers, said the Centre.

The Centre on Tuesday said the recovery rate in the country continues to improve and is 41.61% at present. A total of 60,490 patients have so far recovered from covid-19. “The case fatality rate is also showing a downward trend from 3.30% as on 15 April to 2.87% at present. The global average for case fatality is 6.45% at present," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry.

“An analysis of case mortality indicates India has 0.3 deaths per lakh population, which is among the lowest in the world, with the figure for the world being 4.4 deaths per lakh population," he said.

The ICMR on Tuesday said it will continue its study on the use of hydroxychloroquine for prevention of covid infection despite safety concerns around the drug leading to a temporary suspension of the global solidarity trial by the World Health Organization.

Leroy Leo contributed to this story.

