Home >News >India >Review decision to recognise Paras as LJP leader: Chirag Paswan to LS Speaker

Review decision to recognise Paras as LJP leader: Chirag Paswan to LS Speaker

1 min read . 02:33 PM IST PTI

  • Chirag Paswan's paternal uncle Paras has been elected as their leader by the five of party's six MPs in place of him
  • While the wing led by Chirag Paswan has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has contested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to name Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in the House, saying it is "contrary" to provisions of his organisation. 

In a letter written on Tuesday, Paswan also informed Birla of the party's decision to expel five MPs, who have joined hands against him, and urged the Speaker to review the earlier decision and issue a new circular naming him as the LJP leader in the Lok Sabha

"Since Article 26 of the Constitution of Lok Jan Shakti Party empower Central Parliamentary Board of the party to decide who would be Leader of our Party in Lok Sabha, hence, the decision of announcing Sh. Pashupati Kumar Paras MP as Leader of LJP party in the Lok Sabha is contrary to provision of Constitution of our party," he wrote. 

Paswan's paternal uncle Paras has been elected as their leader by the five of party's six MPs in place of him. 

Both factions have now moved to control the party and project their group as the real LJP, founded by Paswan's father Ram Vilas Paswan. 

While the wing led by Chirag Paswan has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

