Home >News >India >Review farm sector-related ordinances: Punjab CM to Modi
Earlier this month, the union government had introduced a set of ordinances to create a national market for farm produce and allow contract farming to protect farmers from price risks with the aim of helping them improve earnings and boost investments in agriculture
Earlier this month, the union government had introduced a set of ordinances to create a national market for farm produce and allow contract farming to protect farmers from price risks with the aim of helping them improve earnings and boost investments in agriculture

Review farm sector-related ordinances: Punjab CM to Modi

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2020, 06:16 PM IST Anuja

  • The review should be made on the grounds of interests of farmers and in the ‘spirit’ of cooperative federalism where states and Centre have to work together for collective good of people

NEW DELHI: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the need to review three farm sector-related ordinances cleared by the Union Cabinet this month. Singh has said the review should be made on the grounds of interests of farmers and in the ‘spirit’ of cooperative federalism where states and Centre have to work together for collective good of people.

The development is indicative of more push back that could come from state governments, particularly from opposition-ruled states, to review the ordinances which seek to create national market for farm produce to improve their incomes. Speaking about scope of lawmaking, Singh said agriculture is a state subject while trade and commerce is in the concurrent list.

“…it allows the exporters, processors or traders to hold large stocks of farm produce without limits, except in certain grave situations of war, natural calamity, famine, and extra-ordinary price rise. The amendment would allow the private players to buy the produce in harvest season, when prices are generally lower, and release it later when prices firm up," Singh was quoted as saying in the letter according to a release by the Chief Minister’s Office. He added that in the absence of any regulation, states would also have no information about the availability of stocks of commodities.

Earlier this month, the union government had introduced a set of ordinances to create a national market for farm produce and allow contract farming to protect farmers from price risks with the aim of helping them improve earnings and boost investments in agriculture. Union cabinet had approved the ‘Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Facilitation and Promotion) Ordinance, 2020’, which it said will pave the way for ‘One India, one agriculture market’.

In the letter, Singh added that the Agriculture Produce Marketing System in Punjab had ‘stood the test of time’ and has helped in ensuring food security as well as livelihoods for farmer and farm workers. He added that the ordinance has led to ‘widespread apprehension’ that the Centre was planning to withdraw from the assured procurement of food grains.

“There is another apprehension that the proposed barrier-free nation-wide markets for farmers would really come to mean a nation-wide market for traders, possibly to the detriment of the already debt-ridden and beleaguered farmers of the state. Coming as it does in the times of the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis, it will further exacerbate the socio-economic tensions among the farmers of the state," Singh was quoted as saying in the letter according to the official release.

While Singh is one of the senior most chief ministers representing Congress party, other opposition parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM have already opposed the ordinances. CPM has said the ordinances will remove all regulations over the pricing and availability of key agricultural commodities essential for the country’s food security as well as lead to creation of artificial shortage.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
New Delhi: Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani addresses 'Delhi Jan Samwad Rally' via video conferencing, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Delhi BJP office in New Delhi, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI13-06-2020_000164A) (PTI)

Centre allocated 16,390 cr to over eight crore farmers till May 30: Irani

1 min read . 14 Jun 2020
The ordinance basically aims at creating additional trading opportunities outside the APMC market yards to help farmers get remunerative prices due to additional competition

Cabinet approves ordinance for 'One India, One Agriculture Market'

1 min read . 03 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout