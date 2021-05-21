The centres also asked the states to improve the environment and facilitate ventilation with focus on fresh air and natural ventilation wherever control systems with requisite air changes are not available. Other measures that have been advised to the states are cleaning, disinfection and sanitation of the hospital environment and frequently touched surfaces, with recommended disinfectants like 1% sodium hypochlorite or 70% alcohol. The centres emphasised on safe water and food to prevent water or food borne diseases in hospital settings.