Review suspension of lecturer Zahoor Ahmad Bhat who argued against Article 370 nullification: Supreme Court 28 Aug 2023
Supreme Court asks AG and SG to investigate suspension of J&K lecturer who argued against Article 370 nullification.
Supreme Court toda asked Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into the issue of the suspension of Jammu and Kashmir education department lecturer Zahoor Bhat who had argued before the top court in a matter related to the abrogation of Article 370 in erstwhile Jammu&Kashmir state.