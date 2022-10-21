Reviewing CCI's 1,338 cr penalty order for anti-competitive practices: Google

Reviewing CCI's ₹1,338 cr penalty order for anti-competitive practices: Google1 min read . 06:41 PM IST
- The CCI in its Thursday order asked Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.
A day after Competition Commission of India (CCI) slapped a slapped a penalty of ₹1,337.76 Crore on tech giant Google for its anti-competitive practices, Google on 21 October said that it will review CCI's penalty order.
Google also termed the order a "major setback" for Indian consumers and businesses.
The tech giant, in its first official response after the CCI order, said Android has created more choices for everyone and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world.
"The CCI's decision is a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, opening serious security risks for Indians who trust Android's security features, and raising the cost of mobile devices for Indians," a Google spokesperson said in an email statement.
The CCI in its Thursday order asked Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.
“The Competition Commission of India (Commission) has imposed a penalty of INR 1,337.76 Crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem, apart from issuing cease and desist orders. The Commission also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline," the CCI said in a statement.
Started probing the case against Google in 2019, the CCI directed that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) should not be restrained from choosing from among Google's proprietary applications to be pre-installed and also not be forced to pre-install a bouquet of applications on their smart devices.
With PTI inputs.
