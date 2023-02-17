Revise salary of Vector-Borne Diseases Control persons: WB Congress chief to CM
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought Mamata Banerjee to revise the salary of Vector-Borne Diseases Control persons in the state, from ₹5,250 per month to ₹15,000 per month.
West Bengal Congress chief and party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on 17 February urged the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to revise the salary of Vector-Borne Diseases Control persons in the state, from ₹5,250 per month to ₹15,000 per month.
