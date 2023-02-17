Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Revise salary of Vector-Borne Diseases Control persons: WB Congress chief to CM

Revise salary of Vector-Borne Diseases Control persons: WB Congress chief to CM

1 min read . 08:02 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
File: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Parliament House complex during the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

  • Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought Mamata Banerjee to revise the salary of Vector-Borne Diseases Control persons in the state, from 5,250 per month to 15,000 per month.

West Bengal Congress chief and party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on 17 February urged the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to revise the salary of Vector-Borne Diseases Control persons in the state, from 5,250 per month to 15,000 per month.

In his letter, Chowdhury wrote, "The total strength of the village resource persons is 25,000 (in WB). They are paid a mearge sum of 5,250 only per month. They have not received the wages @ 5250 for last three months and fifteen days even till date. The salary may be please be released as soon as possible."

Adding more, he wrote, "In view of the strenuous nature of the work. May I please request you that their salary be revised to 15,000 per month so that they can have decent living. This may go a long way in ameliorating the hardship of these Vector-Borne Diseases Control persons and they will be able to meet their basic needs necessary for their dignified survival."

According to World Health Organization, Vector-borne diseases are human illnesses caused by parasites, viruses and bacteria that are transmitted by vectors.

With agency reports. 

