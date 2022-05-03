Revise timings or advance summer vacation: Parents to Delhi govt amid heatwave

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre advised not to go out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. But in Delhi, most of the school's timings are between 8 am-2 pm.
Owing to the severe heatwave conditions in Delhi, parents have urged the Delhi government to either revise the school timings or advance the summer holidays. Parents claim the current school timings are not appropriate for students to step out in the sun.
Aparajitha Gautam, President, Delhi Parents Association. told news agency PTI that “On one side, the Centre advised not to go out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. But in Delhi, most of the schools timings are between 8 am-2 pm."
"Students reach home by 3 pm. That means during peak summer hours, students are out in the sun, which is really dangerous. We request Delhi government to either revise the school timings like other states are doing or pre-pone summer holidays," she further added,
Last week, the Centre urged the states and Union Territories to review their health facility preparedness for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines and necessary equipment amid the intense heatwave across the country. It also stressed on ensuring sufficient drinking water and the continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.
People have been advised to avoid the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. TheCentre also advised to avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon hours, avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, or drinks with a large amount of sugar, stating these may lead to loss of more body fluid or cause stomach cramps.
Many schools have already reduced the outdoor activities for students due to the unrelenting heat along with the rising number of COVID cases. However, the states government is yet to officially revise the school timings.
The Haryana government on Monday announced that due to the intense heatwave prevalent throughout the state, the timings of all schools -- government and private --will be from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12 with effect from May 4. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has announced an early summer vacation this year.
