Revised LTV norms to help realty sector

In his speech, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the risk weights will be rationalized until 31 March 2022. Banks will now only consider the LTV ratio when calculating the risk weight, and the size of the loan will not be relevant. All loans, irrespective of the amount, with an LTV of 80% or less, will have a risk weight of 35%. Similarly, the risk weight will be 50% for all loans that have an LTV between 80% and 90%.