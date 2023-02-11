Revised new tax regime to give relief to people: Sitharaman
Reacting to a question on the Supreme Court’s observation on the Adani-Hindenburg row, Sitharaman said that the regulators are fairly seized of this matter
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the new personal income tax regime was revised with the idea of giving relief and leaving more money in the hands of people.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×