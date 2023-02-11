New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the new personal income tax regime was revised with the idea of giving relief and leaving more money in the hands of people.

Replying to a question on the new tax regime at a press briefing held after the board meeting of the RBI in the capital, the finance minister said the revision in the new personal income tax regime is aimed at reducing the tax burden on people.

The revision in the new tax regime, “because of the way we have allowed standard deduction and the tax rates fixed for different slabs has left more money in the hands of the people, the taxpayer," the minister said.

Sitharaman said that the government had made a promise to simplify direct taxation and reduce tax rates.

The minister said the new tax regime aims to reduce the tax burden on the middle class, adding that she doesn’t think it is necessary for the government to make inducements to people on where to spend their money.

“The money left in the hands of a person, it is for him to decide what to do with it," the minister said, adding that one should not underestimate the decision-making power of an individual who runs his family and takes care of its future interests.

Minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and secretaries of the finance ministry were also present in the meeting.

Reacting to a question on the Supreme Court’s observation on the Adani-Hindenburg row, Sitharaman said that the regulators are fairly seized of this matter. They are on their toes, as always, and not just now.

On a question on cryptocurrency, the finance minister said, “We are talking to all countries about whether a standard operating procedure can be created. Just one country can’t regulate crypto on its own," she said.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank’s inflation projection of 5.3% for 2023-24 is very conservative.

“If the oil prices go down significantly and if there is an advantage in other commodity prices, it will work to our favour in terms of leading to lower inflation. But if the demand for oil due to opening up of the countries and due to higher growth in other countries, then the commodity prices may go up. Having said that, I would like to add as I said in my statement the other day, the global economic outlook does not look as grim as it did let us say, about six months ago," said Das.

“The talk of a deep recession in many countries including advanced countries is behind us. Now the talk around the world is either a softer recession or just a global slowdown. Therefore, risks are evenly balanced," the Governor said.