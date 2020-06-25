Revival of economy has just started: Karnataka Deputy CM on prospect of lockdown

Karnataka Deputy CM on Thursday said the prospect of another virus-induced lockdown is not on the anvil at the moment.

"That's (lockdown) a suggestion by many opposition leaders. At present that question doesn't arise. Revival of economy has just started. Livelihood is very essential," said C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Alleging that the State government has failed to contain the coronavirus spread in Karnataka, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday appealed to the people to remain indoors to stay safe from the disease.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader slammed the state government for not making adequate arrangements to prevent the spread of the pandemic in Bengaluru and various parts of Karnataka.

"The state government has failed to provide proper treatment for the coronavirus disease.There are inadequate beds and ventilators in hospital for just 3,000 to 4,000 patients. In this situation, voluntary lockdown is the only way out," Kumaraswamy said.

"If you go back to lockdown, I think it becomes very difficult and people will face problems,"Narayan said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said that a high-level meeting of state ministers and officials has been called to discuss the handling of the Covid-19 situation.

"Covid-19 cases are increasing in Bengaluru. In its wake, we have sealed some areas in Bengaluru. Today we have called a meeting of ministers and officials where further handling of the situation will be discussed," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa had, on Monday, also convened an emergency meeting with ministers and senior officials to evaluate the Cov-19 situation in the state capital.

According to officials, a total number of 10,118 coronavirus cases have been reported in Karnataka, of which 6,151 have recovered while 164 others have lost their lives.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated