Capex: Are India Inc’s animal spirits back?10 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Private investment in India has been slow to recover following the global financial crisis and subsequent inflation. However, experts believe conditions are now ripe for a revival in private capex, with increased capacity utilization, improved debt levels, and favorable market conditions. The government has implemented various measures to stimulate private investment, including tax cuts and increased public capital expenditure. While investments have started to trickle in, experts say a broader-based revival is needed for sustained high economic growth.
CHENNAI : Last time corporate India unleashed its animal spirits, the economy grew at its fastest pace ever. That was almost two decades ago.
