Capex: Are India Inc’s animal spirits back?

The government focussed on creating productive assets and improving business sentiments in the economy. The Centre’s capex increased from 12% of total expenditure in 2017-18 to 22% in 2023-24. It also pushed states to invest in capex by offering interest free 50-year loans. In 2022-23, such loans worth ₹95,147 crore were approved. In 2023-24, ₹1.35 trillion has been allocated for the scheme. That apart, the Centre has been giving additional tax devolution funds (Centre gives states their share of taxes monthly. Last year, it transferred double that share in a month twice and again in June this fiscal) to the states in a bid to get them to front load capex.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}