Reward for encounter of Lawrence Bishnoi: Karni Sena announces ‘ ₹1,11,11,111 for any police officer who kills gangster’

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has offered a 1,11,11,111 reward for the encounter of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been linked to the murder of its leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and NCP leader Baba Siddique besides other criminal history.

Updated22 Oct 2024, 07:26 AM IST
File image of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
File image of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has reportedly said it will give a 1.11 crore “reward” to any policeman who kills jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in an “encounter”, Hindustan Times reported.

In a video making the announcement, Kshatriya Karni Sena national president Raj Shekhawat reportedly announced a 1,11,11,111 reward “for any police officer who kills Lawrence Bishnoi”, the report said. This was first reported by the Navbharat Times.

Shekhawat has reportedly claimed the reward is for the “safety and security” of any security personnel who carries out an encounter against Bishnoi. He also blamed the central and Gujarat governments for Bishnoi's “menace”, it added.

He added that Bishnoi “killed our precious gem and heritage Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi ji”. Notably, the former chief of the Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur by unidentified persons on December 5, 2023. Soon after, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility. 

Bishnoi is currently being held in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail. While he is named in the plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan and firing outside his house in April 2024, the gangster in the jail for a cross-border smuggling case. 

 

This is a developing story, more updates to come…

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 07:26 AM IST
