Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has initiated a magisterial investigation into the boiler explosion incident at a spare parts manufacturing plant in Rewari district, resulting in injuries to 40 workers.

PTI reported citing officials that the chief minister has instructed for a probe to be conducted under a Sub Divisional Magistrate. Saini has directed the Rewari Deputy Commissioner to ensure the injured receive the highest quality medical treatment available.

Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn injuries following the blast in the manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera in Rewari on Saturday, police said.

Many of the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rewari while some were referred to other hospitals in Gurugram, Dharuhera, and Rewari. According to civil surgeon Dr. Surender Yadav, one serious patient has been referred to Rohtak, ANI reported.