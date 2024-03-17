Active Stocks
Rewari factory blast: 40 injured in Rewari boiler blast, CM Saini orders magisterial probe
Rewari factory blast: 40 injured in Rewari boiler blast, CM Saini orders magisterial probe

Haryana CM orders magisterial probe into boiler explosion at Rewari plant; 40 workers injured, one serious patient referred to Rohtak.

Rewari: An injured being treated at a hospital after a blast occured in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility, in Rewari district, Saturday, March 16, 2024. Around 40 workers suffered burn injuries, according to police. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_16_2024_000265B) (PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has initiated a magisterial investigation into the boiler explosion incident at a spare parts manufacturing plant in Rewari district, resulting in injuries to 40 workers.

PTI reported citing officials that the chief minister has instructed for a probe to be conducted under a Sub Divisional Magistrate. Saini has directed the Rewari Deputy Commissioner to ensure the injured receive the highest quality medical treatment available.

Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn injuries following the blast in the manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera in Rewari on Saturday, police said.

Many of the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rewari while some were referred to other hospitals in Gurugram, Dharuhera, and Rewari. According to civil surgeon Dr. Surender Yadav, one serious patient has been referred to Rohtak, ANI reported.

"A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted the hospitals. We have sent the ambulance to the factory. Several people have burn injuries. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious patient who has been referred to Rohtak," Dr. Yadav said.

A seriously injured worker was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

Parmod Kumar, City Police Station, said, “We received information that a boiler exploded at a factory in Dharuhera. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre in Rewari. Those who are in serious condition are being referred to Rohtak. No casualty has been reported."

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 17 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST
