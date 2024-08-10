RG Kar case: Congress joins student protest against murder and sexual assault of woman doctor, BJP’s demands CBI probe

Several doctors, protesting at various hospitals in Bengal, on Saturday demanded strict action against the criminals of sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Congress and BJP also joined the protests in the state. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari, demanded a CBI investigation of the case.

Police arrested one suspect in the RG Kar doctor murder case. The arrested man was an outsider and had free access to the different departments of the hospital, a senior police officer told PTI on Saturday.

"We have arrested one person, who is an outsider. His activities are quite suspicious, and he seems to be directly involved in the crime," the police officer told PTI.

Congress joins student protests against Several Congress workers joined students protesting across Bengal over the murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. One of the Congress workers demanded equal representation of the party at the committee formed to investigate the RG Kar murder case.

#WATCH Kolkata, West Bengal | Congress workers arrive at the protest site to extend their support to Nurses demanding justice after a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found dead inside the seminar hall of government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday,… pic.twitter.com/LBIVvL3nw0 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

BJP demands CBI probe in RG Kar case Criticising the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari urged the students to protest against the murder of the female doctor inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“This is a clear case of murder (with the probability of rape). The case should be immediately transferred to the CBI. Instead, the State Govt has formed an 11-member enquiry committee for this incident. Strangely, some of the Committee members are Internees. In my opinion the State Govt is either trying to sweep the matter under the mat so that the negligence on their part doesn't get exposed or they are not at all serious about this matter,” wrote Adhikari on X.

Student protests across Bengal on Saturday and Sunday The student and youth wings of CPI (M), SFI and DYFI announced to hold road blockades across West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday to protest the murder of the doctor. Doctors at several hospitals continued their protest on Saturday and demanded strict action against the person found guilty of the crime.

RG Kar woman doctor murder and sexual assault case The murder and sexual assault of an on-duty woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor in Kolkata has sparked a massive protest throughout the state. The police found the semi-nude body of the woman PGT doctor inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Institute in Kolkata on Friday.

The deceased was a second-year student of the chest medicine department and was on duty on Thursday night, reported PTI. The preliminary autopsy report of the dead body indicated injury marks on her body and confirmed sexual abuse of the doctor, police told PTI.