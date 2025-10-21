RG Kar case rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy's niece found hanging at home; police suspect suicide

The body of Sanjay Roy's niece, the man convicted in the rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been found dead, allegedly by suicide.

The deceased, a class 6 student, was found hanging inside a cupboard in her Vidyasagar Colony residence, where she stayed with her father and her stepmother. The residence falls under the Alipore police station's jurisdiction.

The body was taken to the SSKM Medical College, where she was declared dead on arrival. A case of unnatural death has been registered, as per ETV Bharat.

The publication cited sources in the Kolkata Police headquarters to reveal that the deceased's mother had also died by suicide some years ago. Her stepmother is her mother's sister, who married her father after the former's death, and had been taking care of her stepdaughter since then.

How the body was discovered The victim's mother was not in the house when the incident occurred, as she had gone out to buy firecrackers for Diwali. After returning, she had to break into the home upon not getting any response from the girl despite calling out the latter's name several times.

Once she managed to enter, she discovered the young girl's lifeless body. The police were soon informed.

What the police are saying Police have claimed the incident as a case of suicide after initial investigations. A formal police complaint has not yet been filed.

Family members, friends of the deceased, as well as neighbours will be interrogated as part of the investigation, the publication reported, which also said that locals have reported the teenager was under mental stress as she was frequently scolded.

A senior official of the Kolkata Police told the publication, "All aspects of the case are being investigated. The real cause of death will be clear once the autopsy report is received. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the local Alipore police station after the incident."

Victim's grandmother casts doubt Although the police are claiming the death as a case of suicide, the victim's grandmother, who lived separately, has cast her doubts regarding the same.