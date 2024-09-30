RG Kar case: Resident doctors not performing inpatient, outpatient dept work, Mamata govt tells SC; lawyer counters

The Supreme Court noted progress in the CBI investigation regarding the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, urging the state government to take action against employed individuals under scrutiny. The West Bengal government claimed resident doctors were not working, which lawyers disputed.

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2024, 08:28 PM IST
RG Kar case: Resident doctors not performing inpatient, outpatient dept work, Mamata govt tells SC; lawyer counters
RG Kar case: Resident doctors not performing inpatient, outpatient dept work, Mamata govt tells SC; lawyer counters

The West Bengal government told the Supreme Court on Monday that resident doctors were not performing inpatient department and outpatient department work. The assertion came amid continued protests over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor in early August. Lawyers representing the agitating medics however countered the claim in court with Indira Jaisingh insisting that it was a ‘lie’.

“The doctors have come back but only for emergency services,” Dwivedi told the apex court.

“If this continues I will take no responsibility for one more strike…what is this…it's a lie,” Bar and Bench quoted the lawyer as saying in response.

“Jaisingh has categorically stated that all doctors shall perform essential services including IPD and OPD,” the CJI placed on record.

Also Read | CBI court warns RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh faces ‘death penalty’ if…

Junior doctors partially resumed their duties at various government-run hospitals last week after a hiatus of 42 days.

“We have started rejoining duties today. Our colleagues are returning to their respective departments for essential and emergency services, but not at the OPDs. This is only a partial resumption of duties,” one of the protesting doctors had clarified at the time.

Also Read | ₹9 lakh for sleeping: Bengaluru’s investment banker wins money for unique feat

The apex court pulled up the West Bengal government over ‘delays’ in installing CCTVs as well as constructing toilets and separate resting rooms at medical facilities. The state administration has been asked to complete ongoing work by October 15.

It also reiterated its earlier order that no intermediary is allowed to publish the name and photo of the victim in the case.

The bench also noted that substantial leads have come up in the CBI investigation and it has given statements on both aspects — alleged rape and murder and the financial irregularities. The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who is appearing for the CBI about the people under scrutiny who remain employed at RG Kar Hospital. It asked the SG to share the information with the state government for appropriate action.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 08:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRG Kar case: Resident doctors not performing inpatient, outpatient dept work, Mamata govt tells SC; lawyer counters

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.