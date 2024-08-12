RG Kar doctor death: BMC halts non-emergency medical services till August 13. What are key demands?

BCM MARD calls for an indefinite strike, urging for a central agency investigation, a Central Protection Act, and enhanced security measures following the murder-rape of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Published12 Aug 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest outside North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest outside North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (BMC MARD) on Monday declared that resident doctors will halt elective and non-emergency medical services starting at 8 am on August 13 until the demands of the residents at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College are met.

The indefinite strike aims to push for the immediate appointment of a central agency to investigate the case, the enactment of a Central Protection Act, and an urgent review and enhancement of security measures across all medical institutions.

This came amid junior doctors' protest following the rape and murder of the second-year postgraduate trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata's Shyambazar.

RG Kar doctor death: Top 5 demands of BCM MARD

1) Acceptance of demands of RG Kar Medical College residents, Kolkata.

2) Immediate appointment of a central agency to thoroughly investigate this case and ensure justice is served without delay.

3) Establishment of a Central Protection Act that specifically safeguards healthcare workers, providing them with the legal protection necessary to perform their duties without fear.

4) An immediate audit and recruitment of the security measures (MSF and BMC) at all medical institutions, particularly the number of security personnel, in the presence of a MARD representative within 15 days.

5) A detailed report on the total number of CCTV cameras installed in respective hospitals and the implementation of live feed monitoring with 100% coverage of hospital areas and proper storage and backup facilities.

RG Kar doctor murder-rape case

Protests by junior doctors persisted on Sunday after the tragic rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata's Shyambazar.

Authorities arrested a 'civic volunteer' on Saturday, who was subsequently placed in 14-day custody by the Sealdah Court. The second-year medical student's body was discovered inside the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

On Sunday, Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) AIIMS staged a candle march from JLN stadium to AIIMS, in support of the post graduate doctor in Chest medicine department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who was sexually assaulted and murdered.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) also announced a nationwide halt of elective services in hospitals on August 12 to show solidarity with the residents of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 10:09 AM IST
