RG Kar doctor death: FORDA calls nationwide halt tomorrow; top cop says ’we have nothing to hide’ | Key Updates

RG Kar doctor death: Protests by junior doctors continued on Sunday following the rape and murder of the second year post graduate trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata's Shyambazar. A ‘civic volunteer’ was arrested on Saturday and sent to 14-day custody by Sealdah Court.

A second-year medical student was found dead inside the seminar hall of government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation with political parties hurling accusations while doctors and nurses led protests.

On Sunday, Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) AIIMS staged a candle march from JLN stadium to AIIMS, in support of the post graduate doctor in Chest medicine department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who was sexually assaulted and murdered.

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly on Sunday condemned the rape and murder of the young doctor. Ganguly however, added that West Bengal and India are considered safe, and no judgement should be made on the entire system based on a single incident.

RG Kar doctor death: Latest Updates • The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Sunday announced a nationwide halt of elective services in hospitals on August 12 to show solidarity with the residents of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata

•Protests demanding quick punishment of those responsible for the rape and murder of a woman doctor inside a Kolkata hospital continued for the third day on Sunday

• Kolkata Police Commissioner Kumay Goyal visited R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The Kolkata Police told protesting doctors to not believe in ‘rumours’. “All kinds of stories are floating, we have told the protesting students that these are just rumours.", said police.

• The victim — a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital — was found partially clothed inside a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

• The autopsy report showed signs of sexual assault before she was killed between 3:00 am and 6:00 am. The chest medicine department student had been on duty on Thursday night.

• Local media reports say, she had talked to her parents at 11pm on Friday and had her dinner around 2am. The woman had entered the seminar hall to study and rest.

• Chilling details of the crime has emerged wherein, Kolkata Police has said that the neck bone of the doctor was also found broken. “It seems that she was first strangulated and then smothered to death” police told PTI. Questions have also arisen, if there was only one accused or multiple responsible for the heinous crime.

• However, one quarter alleged that the civic volunteer was made a scapegoat to the criminals. CPI(M)'s Dipsita Dhar questioned, 'The preliminary post-mortem report is clear that this brutality was impossible unless there was a conspiracy of multiple criminals. Isn't this arrest just for covering the fish with vegetables?'