RG Kar doctor death: Post mortem confirms sexual assault, 1 arrested; doctors association threatens shutdown unless…

The police have arrested one person in connection with the death of a female post-graduate trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital. The second-year medical student was found dead inside the seminar hall of government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday with the autopsy report later confirming that she was also sexually assaulted. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association have since written to Union Minister JP Nadda to demand action within 24 hours.

“We have registered a case under Section 103 (1) and 64, BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) 2023. It is a case of homicide as well as sexual assault. Our investigation is going in the right direction in a transparent manner. Whatever further developments will be there, we will let you know as much as the law permits,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Murli Dhar.