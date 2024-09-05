Family members of a doctor allegedly raped and murdered joined protests at RG Kar Hospital, accusing Kolkata Police of a cover-up. They demanded justice after the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI, amid statewide protests and new anti-rape legislation.

Family members of a doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered last month, joined the protesting medical staff at RG Kar Hospital on Wednesday.

As reported by PTI, they accused the Kolkata Police of trying to cover up the case by quickly cremating the doctor’s body.

During the protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body was found on August 9, the family demanded justice and alleged that a “senior police officer had attempted to bribe them following the acknowledgement of the incident".

“The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for post-mortem examinations. Later, when the body was handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately declined," the father of the deceased doctor said, as reported by PTI.

In the second week of August, the Calcutta High Court directed that the case be transferred to the CBI. The parents of the postgraduate trainee have joined the protests to support the junior doctors advocating for justice for their daughter.

Since August 10, statewide protests have emerged, with individuals from various sectors calling for justice for the victim. On Monday, the CBI arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with alleged financial misconduct at the institution.

Earlier, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed a state anti-rape bill seeking capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state, and a life sentence without parole for other perpetrators.

The Bill mandates that investigations into rape cases must be concluded within 24 days of the initial report.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her support for the West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2024 and stated that the bill is being introduced to safeguard the dignity of women, and that if Bengal is mistreated, it will have a ripple effect.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I had written two letters to the Prime Minister, but I did not receive any reply from him; instead, I received a response from the Minister of Women and Child Development. I also replied to her response and informed the Prime Minister. When the Code of Justice Bill was passed hastily before the elections, I had said that it should not be passed in a hurry; the states were not consulted. I had opposed it many times as no advice was taken from the states in this regard; it should have been passed after discussions with the Rajya Sabha, the opposition, and all the parties, but this was not done. That is why today we are bringing this bill to ensure the protection of women. If Bengal is mistreated, then it will have a spillover effect."