RG Kar doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata court turns down CBI request for narco test of accused Sanjay Roy

A Kolkata court has denied a narco analysis test for Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in a doctor's rape and murder case, after he refused consent.

Published13 Sep 2024, 06:39 PM IST
A Kolkata court has rejected calls for a narco analysis test on Sanjay Roy — the main accused in the rape and murder of a city doctor. The CBI had sought the test to cross-check and verify the version of events narrated by the accused. The development came amid continued outrage over the attack and an ongoing 'cease work' agitation by junior doctors.

An individual is injected with sodium pentothal during a narco analysis test in order to induce a ‘hypnotic’ state. CBI officials told PTI that the imagination is neutralised once the drug takes effect and the accused typically divulges true information.

Roy — a Kolkata Police civic volunteer — was brought to the Sealdah court on Friday and a judge spoke to him personally in order to ascertain whether he had any objections to the test. CBI sources told PTI that Roy had initially agreed to take the test but later changed his mind. The request was turned down after the accused refused to give his consent for a narco analysis test.

Earlier on Thursday, the CBI had collected the dental impression of Sanjay Roy as part of their investigation. An official told PTI that the data could play a vital role as evidence in the case. 

"There were bite marks on the body of the woman and the post-mortem report has mentioned those. Our idea is to match those with the accused's dental impression," he told PTI.

The probe agency has already conducted a polygraph test on Roy inside the Presidency Correctional Home.

Meanwhile the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government has repeatedly sought the death penalty for the culprits in the case once the CBI investigation was completed. 

“I am ready to resign from the Chief Minister of West Bengal. I am not concerned about the post. I want justice for the victim, I am only concerned about ordinary people getting medical service,” she told protesting junior doctors on Thursday evening. 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 06:39 PM IST
