RG Kar doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata medicos call off strike after 42 days, to return to work on Saturday

Kolkata's junior doctors called off their protest, resuming emergency services from Saturday. They will partially rejoin state-run hospitals and focus on medical assistance for flood-affected individuals in Bengal.

Livemint
Published19 Sep 2024, 10:37 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Protesting junior doctors in Kolkata called off their cease-work agitation on Thursday evening. Emergency services will resume but OPD services to remain suspended. 

“Will rejoin emergency, essential services partially at state-run hospitals in Bengal from Saturday. Will take necessary steps to provide medical relief to flood-affected people in Bengal,” the agitating doctors have assured. 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 10:37 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRG Kar doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata medicos call off strike after 42 days, to return to work on Saturday

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    424.00
    03:55 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.45%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    126.15
    03:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -5.1 (-3.89%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.10
    03:59 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -3.35 (-1.99%)

    Indus Towers

    389.65
    03:53 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -37.9 (-8.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    K P R Mill

    936.70
    03:41 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    77.75 (9.05%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,371.45
    03:29 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    79.5 (6.15%)

    Asahi India Glass

    708.85
    03:47 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    34 (5.04%)

    PB Fintech

    1,882.30
    03:58 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    76.75 (4.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.00250.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00180.00
      Delhi
      73,430.00-80.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.00-130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue