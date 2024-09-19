Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  RG Kar doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata medicos call off strike after 42 days, to return to work on Saturday

RG Kar doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata medicos call off strike after 42 days, to return to work on Saturday

Kolkata's junior doctors called off their protest, resuming emergency services from Saturday. They will partially rejoin state-run hospitals and focus on medical assistance for flood-affected individuals in Bengal.

Protesting junior doctors in Kolkata called off their cease-work agitation on Thursday evening. Emergency services will resume but OPD services to remain suspended.

“Will rejoin emergency, essential services partially at state-run hospitals in Bengal from Saturday. Will take necessary steps to provide medical relief to flood-affected people in Bengal," the agitating doctors have assured.

