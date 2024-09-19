Kolkata's junior doctors called off their protest, resuming emergency services from Saturday. They will partially rejoin state-run hospitals and focus on medical assistance for flood-affected individuals in Bengal.
Protesting junior doctors in Kolkata called off their cease-work agitation on Thursday evening. Emergency services will resume but OPD services to remain suspended.
“Will rejoin emergency, essential services partially at state-run hospitals in Bengal from Saturday. Will take necessary steps to provide medical relief to flood-affected people in Bengal," the agitating doctors have assured.