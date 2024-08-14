RG Kar doctor rape-murder: Kolkata Police breaks silence, ‘reports of informing family about possible suicide are…’

Kolkata Police on Wednesday rejected reports about they informing about ‘suicide’ to the family of raped-murdered RG Kar doctor.

Cops made the clarification while responding to an user on X who posed four questions amind raging anger over the incident.

In a post, a user with handle @_TheEnigmous said they need answers for the following questions. “1. Why the Police informed Parents that the Deceased comitted Suicide? 2. Why Police Cremated the Body in a Hurried Manner? 3. Why the State Reinstated Sandip Ghosh? 4. Why Renovation Works were started suddenly in RG Kar?.”

Responding to that, Kolkata Police said that they wish to clarify as points 1 and 2 concern Kolkata Police.'

“Reports of KP informing the family about a possible suicide are false. The family confirmed the call did not come from KP,” said Kolkata Police.

The further added, “⁠KP didn’t cremate the body of deceased. It was her family who cremated her.”

The family of the deceased was initially told that their daughter had died by suicide, said a report from Anandabazaar Patrika,

"The Assistant Superintendent of chest medicine department called and said, 'your daughter died by suicide'. And then we saw the reality when we reached the hospital," the woman's father told the media, adding that the official did not name himself during the call," reported NDTV.

Earlier in the day, teams from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to investigate the case.

Following the Calcutta High Court order, CBI has taken over the case and has sent specialised medical and forensic teams from Delhi.