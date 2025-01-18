The case pertains to the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor. Her body was found on August 9 in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The verdict in the rape and murder case of an RG Kar doctor is likely to be pronounced on Saturday, January 18. The Sealdah court will pronounce the judgement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's RG Kar doctor rape-murder? A 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered. Her body was found on August 9 in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The final autopsy report of the victim revealed horrific details of the murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor while she was resting in the government-run hospital's seminar room.

"There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries over the face and nail. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg... neck, in her right hand, ring finger and... lips," news agency PTI report citing the initial autopsy report.

Gruesome details of the incident sparked speculation of whether one or more than one person was involved in the crime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In November last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The chargesheet named Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh faced questioning regarding the murder case. As part of the probe, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him. A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}