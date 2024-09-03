A special CBI court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and three others to 8-day CBI custody a day after their arrest in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the state-run facility.
Earlier on Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested Ghosh and three others in connection with the case.
