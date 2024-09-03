RG Kar Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to 8-day CBI custody in corruption case

A special court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent former principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh and three others to 8-day CBI custody a day after their arrest in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the state-run facility

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published3 Sep 2024, 06:02 PM IST
RG Kar Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to 8-day CBI custody in corruption case(PTI)

A special CBI court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and three others to 8-day CBI custody a day after their arrest in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the state-run facility.

Earlier on Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested Ghosh and three others in connection with the case.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRG Kar Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to 8-day CBI custody in corruption case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue