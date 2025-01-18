LIVE UPDATES

RG Kar Rape Murder Case News LIVE: Prime accused Sanjay Roy convicted, says ‘I am falsely implicated, one IPS involved’

4 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2025, 02:48 PM IST

RG Kar Doctor Case Verdict: Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case, has been found guilty, said the Sealdah court in its verdict on Saturday.