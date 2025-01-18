RG Kar Rape Murder Case News LIVE: Prime accused Sanjay Roy convicted, says ‘I am falsely implicated, one IPS involved’

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 02:49 PM IST

RG Kar Doctor Case Verdict: Prime accused Sanjay Roy said he has been falsely implicated in the rape and murder case and alleged the involvement of “one IPS” in the matter.