RG Kar Doctor Case Verdict LIVE Updates: Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case, has been found guilty. “A sessions court in Kolkata has held main accused Sanjoy Roy as GUILTY in the RG Kar rape-murder case," Live Law reported.
What punishment will Sanjay Roy get? The sentencing hearing will take place on Monday. Sessions Judge Anirban Das said the minimum possible sentence would be life imprisonment while the maximum sentence would be the death penalty.
The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court in Kolkata pronounced the verdict in the RG Kar rape and murder case at 2:30 pm on Saturday, January 18.
What did the Sealdah court say in its verdict? The court said it relied on forensic evidence which pointed to Roy’s involvement in the incident, with his DNA being found on the person of the deceased doctor.
While the Sealdah court pronounced the judgment, the question still looms: Is Sanjay Roy the only accused in the case, or were there more than one person involved in the alleged rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor? The court is set to pronounce its verdict today.
What's RG Kar doctor rape-murder case: A 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered. Her body was found on August 9 in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Who's the accused in RG Kar doctor rape-murder case? Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime. He, however, has denied any wrong doing.
RG Kar Rape Case Verdict LIVE: Accused Sanjay Roy says to the judge, "I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS involved."
RG Kar Rape Case Verdict LIVE: The sentencing hearing will take place on Monday. Sessions Judge Anirban Das said the minimum possible sentence would be life imprisonment while the maximum sentence would be the death penalty.
RG Kar Rape Case Verdict LIVE: The sentencing hearing will take place on Monday.
RG Kar Rape Case Verdict LIVE: The court said it relied on forensic evidence which pointed to Roy’s involvement in the incident, with his DNA being found on the person of the deceased doctor.
RG Kar Case Verdict LIVE: Prime accused Sanjay Roy has ben found guilty. “A sessions court in Kolkata has held main accused Sanjoy Roy as GUILTY in the RG Kar rape-murder case. The trial in the case had commenced on November 12, and concluded on January 9th," LIVE LAW reporetd.
RG Kar Doctor Case Verdict: The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court will pronounce judgment at 2.30pm.
RG Kar Case LIVE Updates: A member of the FAIMA Doctors Association said, " Today we expect from the Legal system of this great Nation that an example is set in The #RGKAR rape and murder case. We @FAIMA_INDIA_ demands #CapitalPunishment to the culprit who raped and murdered our Sister who was on duty at the Govt Hospital of WB!!!!!. We stand in solidarity with the family of the deceased and hope that Justice is Served!!!!"
RG Kar Case LIVE Updates: On Sealdah Court to announce the verdict of RG Kar rape-murder case today, Vinay Agrawal, Chairman Action Committee, Indian Medical Association (IMA) said, “Not only we, the entire country is eagerly waiting for the judgment. Justice should be done for our doctor."
"A lady doctor in a prominent medical college of a prominent state, the oldest medical college, was brutally raped, murdered brutally. And in the government premises, in the hospital premises, when she was on duty, it enraged the entire country, not only the medical profession. You have seen that the entire city was burning, Bengal was burning, and other states were burning. All medical colleges were shut down. Indian Medical Association also gave a call for this thing...Stringent punishment should be given to the accused..."
RG Kar Case LIVE Updates: A Kolkata session court is set to pronounce its verdict on the RG Kar rape and murder case today.
A doctor from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said, "This is wrong because everyone knows that Sanjay Roy (the prime accused) was not the only criminal in the case. Even Abhaya's parents said that the investigation is half-done as others involved in the crime are roaming free. One person can't commit such a heinous crime... We are not happy with this."
RG Kar Case LIVE Updates: Former NCW chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma said she she doesn't believe only one person is involved in this case. "Those who have committed financial misconduct in this case are definitely involved in this case, even the murder. The court will take action against those people and give them the harshest punishment...," she told ANI.
RG Kar Case LIVE Updates: Speaking with news agency ANI, the victim's father said, "There were bites on my daughter's neck but a swab was not collected from there. In the post-mortem report, there was no concrete evidence. CBI is not trying much. There is someone involved in this...In the DNA report, it can be seen that 4 men and 2 women were present there. We want all the people involved in this to be punished..."
RG Kar Case LIVE Updates: Victim's father said, “Our lawyer and the CBI have told us not to go to the court. I have no idea about the recent court proceedings...CBI never called me anywhere, they came to our residence once or twice but whenever we asked them about the investigation, they always said it was underway."
Sanjay Roy, the accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case, has been brought to the Civil and Criminal Court, Sealdah, Kolkata.